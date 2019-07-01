Nemeth signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings on Monday.

Detroit had a heck of a time keeping pucks of its own net last season, as it ranked 27th in the league in goals allowed at 3.32 per game. As a rugged stay-at-home type, Nemeth should help the Original Six club on the back end, though he's anything but a viable fantasy commodity, with the Swede posting a scant point-per-game average of 0.16 over six years of service time between the Stars and Avalanche.