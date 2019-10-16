Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Looking doubtful for Thursday
Nemeth is battling an illness that likely leaves him doubtful to suit up against the Flames, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Nemeth will get another night's rest to potentially get over the bug. With both he and Danny Dekeyser (upper body) both in doubt Thursday, Madison Bowey may be in line to dress for the Red Wings. Fortunately, Nemeth's absence shouldn't have too many fantasy ramifications given his low offensive production.
More News
-
Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Collects first point in red•
-
Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Could have substantial role•
-
Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Links up with Detroit•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Effective despite overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Rare offensive outburst•
-
Avalanche's Patrik Nemeth: Earns game misconduct•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.