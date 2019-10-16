Nemeth is battling an illness that likely leaves him doubtful to suit up against the Flames, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Nemeth will get another night's rest to potentially get over the bug. With both he and Danny Dekeyser (upper body) both in doubt Thursday, Madison Bowey may be in line to dress for the Red Wings. Fortunately, Nemeth's absence shouldn't have too many fantasy ramifications given his low offensive production.