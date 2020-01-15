Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Posts seventh helper
Nemeth recorded an assist and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Islanders.
Nemeth took a puck to his face early in the game, according to Brian Compton of NHL.com, but he returned and notched his seventh assist of the year in the third period. The 27-year-old continues to work on the top line, as he's averaged 22:02 per game, but his production doesn't warrant much fantasy consideration.
