Nemeth had an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

The Swedish blueliner has just three helpers in his 15 games, and only seven points through 37 outings overall. Nemeth has added 56 shots, 49 blocks, and 44 hits this season. While he plays on the first pairing for the Red Wings, he's never had more than 15 points in a season and shouldn't be considered a reliable producer in fantasy.