Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Productive in loss
Nemeth had an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
The Swedish blueliner has just three helpers in his 15 games, and only seven points through 37 outings overall. Nemeth has added 56 shots, 49 blocks, and 44 hits this season. While he plays on the first pairing for the Red Wings, he's never had more than 15 points in a season and shouldn't be considered a reliable producer in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.