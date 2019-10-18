Nemeth (illness) was back in the lineup Thursday and had one blocked shot while logging 21:49 time on ice in a 5-1 loss to the Flames.

After initially being tabbed as doubtful for Thursday's game, Nemeth ended up returning to the lineup and taking a regular shift. The first-year Red Wing is averaging a career-high 21:46 of ice time per game, but has just four goals and 40 points in 256 career NHL games.