Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Ruled out Thursday
Nemeth (illness) won't be in the lineup versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
While Nemeth will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to illness, the blueliner could be an option for Detroit's upcoming back-to-back against New Jersey and Carolina on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Once cleared to play, the blueliner should get back to logging over 20 minutes of ice time per game. Alex Biega figures to be the odd man out and will likely head back to AHL Grand Rapids.
