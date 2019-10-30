Nemeth scored a goal on two shots while posting a plus-1 rating during Tuesdays 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Nemeth now has three points through the first 13 games of the season. The 27-year-old is averaging 21:27 of ice time while skating on Detroit's top pairing, but he isn't getting any time on the man advantage, and can be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy formats.

