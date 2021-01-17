Nemeth earned a primary assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

It appeared that Nemeth was going to be held off the scoresheet for the second straight game against the Hurricanes, but the Swedish defenseman connected with newly minted captain Dylan Larkin for an empty-net tally. Expect heavy minutes for Nemeth in this abbreviated campaign, albeit with very little chance for him to secure a power-play role.