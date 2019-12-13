Red Wings' Patrik Nemeth: Stealthy contributions persist
Nemeth contributed an assist Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Jets.
With a goal and four helpers through 27 games, Nemeth is halfway toward matching his point total from the 2018-19 campaign, when he patrolled the blue line for the Avalanche. The Swede is averaging a career high in ice time (21:46) to help pad his offensive totals.
