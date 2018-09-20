Red Wings' Patrik Rybar: Expected to play second half Thursday
Rybar will play the second half of Thursday's preseason home contest against the Blackhawks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Rybar is scheduled to replace summer free-agent acquisition Jonathan Bernier in the second half. The former signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the Red Wings after recording a sterling 1.73 GAA and .931 save percentage for Hradec Kralove of the Czech league in 2017-18. A lanky netminder, Rybar is listed at 6-foot-2 but only 154 pounds, so he'll have to bulk up in a major way to avoid being a sieve on the North American stage.
