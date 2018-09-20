Rybar will play the second half of Thursday's preseason home contest against the Blackhawks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Rybar is scheduled to replace summer free-agent acquisition Jonathan Bernier in the second half. The former signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the Red Wings after recording a sterling 1.73 GAA and .931 save percentage for Hradec Kralove of the Czech league in 2017-18. A lanky netminder, Rybar is listed at 6-foot-2 but only 154 pounds, so he'll have to bulk up in a major way to avoid being a sieve on the North American stage.