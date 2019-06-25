Red Wings' Patrik Rybar: Qualified by Detroit
Rybar was given a qualifying offer by the Red Wings on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The organization will thus maintain the 25-year-old goaltender's rights. Rybar posted a 2.49 GAA and .908 save percentage for AHL Grand Rapids this past season, and he's never appeared in an NHL game.
