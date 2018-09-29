Red Wings' Patrik Rybar: Redirected to AHL
Rybar was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Rybar is shaping up to be the fourth goaltender in the organizational pecking order among the netminders contracted by the Red Wings. The 24-year-old goalie spent parts of the past five seasons over in Europe, and he's just now getting acquainted with the North American brand of hockey.
