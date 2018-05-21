Red Wings' Patrik Rybar: Signs entry-level contract

Rybar inked a one-year, entry-level deal with Detroit on Monday.

Rybar posted an impressive 1.73 GAA in 36 outings for Hradec Kralove of the Czech league this season. The netminder -- who joins the team as an undrafted free agent -- will likely spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, although he could get a look in the NHL depending on whether Jared Coreau (an unrestricted free agent) re-signs with the team this summer.