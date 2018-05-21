Red Wings' Patrik Rybar: Signs entry-level contract
Rybar inked a one-year, entry-level deal with Detroit on Monday.
Rybar posted an impressive 1.73 GAA in 36 outings for Hradec Kralove of the Czech league this season. The netminder -- who joins the team as an undrafted free agent -- will likely spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, although he could get a look in the NHL depending on whether Jared Coreau (an unrestricted free agent) re-signs with the team this summer.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...