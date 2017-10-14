Mrazek made 24 of 27 saves in a 6-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday night.

Detroit trailed heading into the third period, but the Red Wings bailed out their goaltender with a four-goal third period. Mrazek only faced six shots in the final period. The Red Wings would absolutely love it if Mrazek returned to his 2015-16 form this season, but should he continue to turn out performances like these, Jimmy Howard will remain Detroit's starter.