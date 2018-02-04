Play

Mrazek made 30 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

The game was actually a goaltending battle between Mrazek and Harri Sateri. Unfortunately for Mrazek, he was beaten by the winner at the 19:51 mark of the third period. He's now 4-1-1 with two shutouts and just eight goals in his last six starts.

