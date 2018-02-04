Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Allows winner with nine seconds left
Mrazek made 30 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
The game was actually a goaltending battle between Mrazek and Harri Sateri. Unfortunately for Mrazek, he was beaten by the winner at the 19:51 mark of the third period. He's now 4-1-1 with two shutouts and just eight goals in his last six starts.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: In goal against Panthers•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Continues strong play in win over Canes•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Pegged for Friday's start•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: In net Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 17 in relief•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Shutout streak ends in OT loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...