Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Assigned between pipes
Mrazek will face the Devils as Saturday's home starter.
It's a rare spot start for Mrazek, who may not have received the nod if the Red Wings weren't scheduled to complete a back-to-back set of games. At any rate, he'll give Jimmy Howard a break to face a New Jersey team that's ranked ninth by means of averaging 3.18 goals per game, but the Devils generally don't put a ton of pressure on opposing goalies as they're 21st in shots per contest (30.8).
