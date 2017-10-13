Play

Mrazek will tend the twine versus the Golden Knights on Friday.

Going back to last season, Mrazek is 3-4-2 in his previous 10 contests with a disappointing 3.32 GAA. Once seen as the heir apparent in Detroit, attitude issues and poor performance have combined to cement the 25-year-old into the backup role behind Jimmy Howard.

