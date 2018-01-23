Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Blanks Devils for second straight shutout
Mrazek saved 37 shots during Monday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.
The Czech netminder also blanked the Blackhawks last time out and now has three shutouts for the campaign. Even with the recent strong play, Mrazek still owns a discouraging .904 save percentage and 3.14 GAA. He's also locked into backup duty with Jimmy Howard continuing to handle the lion's share of starts for the Red Wings. While playing well, Mrazek is definitely worth a look when patrolling the blue paint against favorable opponents.
