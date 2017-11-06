Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Blanks Oilers with 36-save shutout
Mrazek turned away all 36 shots he faced in Sunday's shutout win over the Oilers.
It was the first start since Oct. 20 for Mrazek, as he had been a disappointment in his first four outings of the season. While Jimmy Howard has been handling the load for the Wings, this outing should earn Mrazek some more crease time in the near-future. The 25-year-old Czech netminder boosted his save percentage to .924 with the shutout and can be of value in some fantasy leagues. if Mrazek can find some consistency, the Wings will be more lenient towards giving him starts, so keep an eye out.
