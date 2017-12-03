Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Blasted for five goals in Montreal
Mrazek coughed up five goals on 25 shots from the Canadiens before getting replaced by Jimmy Howard -- who surrendered five of his own -- in Saturday's 10-1 road loss.
What an embarrassing display from the Red Wings, with their tenders collectively allowing goals from eight different Canadiens, including the first career hat trick for Paul Byron. Sadly, Mrazek's career has been in a tailspin after he broke out with a 27-16-6 record, 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage in 2015-16, but there's speculation that head coach Jeff Blashill could be shown the door sooner than later. We recommend avoiding both of Detroit's goalies in fantasy, as the team is mired in a seven-game losing streak.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Starting Saturday in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Returns to bench Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Forced from game because of concussion protocol•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Assigned between pipes•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Surrenders two goals in relief•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gets burned for five goals Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...