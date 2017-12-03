Mrazek coughed up five goals on 25 shots from the Canadiens before getting replaced by Jimmy Howard -- who surrendered five of his own -- in Saturday's 10-1 road loss.

What an embarrassing display from the Red Wings, with their tenders collectively allowing goals from eight different Canadiens, including the first career hat trick for Paul Byron. Sadly, Mrazek's career has been in a tailspin after he broke out with a 27-16-6 record, 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage in 2015-16, but there's speculation that head coach Jeff Blashill could be shown the door sooner than later. We recommend avoiding both of Detroit's goalies in fantasy, as the team is mired in a seven-game losing streak.