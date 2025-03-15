Mrazek made 28 saves in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

After tending a clean first period, Mrazek allowed three tallies in the second period which would be enough for Carolina to win. On the season, Mrazek has an 11-20-2 record with a 3.43 GAA and a .890 save percentage. Friday's game marked the 33-year-old goaltender's first loss with the Red Wings since the team acquired him at the trade deadline. Mrazek had the best statistical season of his career with Detroit during the 2015 campaign. However, he finds himself in a tricky situation in fantasy as he will likely rotate starts with Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon. There are safer options than Mrazek between the pipes in fantasy with the playoffs looming.