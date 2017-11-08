Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Confirmed to start Thursday
Mrazek will defend the cage from the Flames on the road Thursday.
The Czech goalie known for his aggressive style worked a 36-save shutout against the Oilers his last time out, but that was just his second blanking of an opponent since the start of the 2016-17 campaign. Mrazek is 2-0-1 with a 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage in three appearances facing Calgary.
