Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Continues strong play in win over Canes
Mrazek stopped 36 of 37 shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Carolina.
The Czech entered with an impressive .965 save percentage and 1.02 GAA through his previous five appearances, so his improved play probably should garner more attention from fantasy owners. Mrazek posted an impressive .921 save percentage and 2.33 GAA during the 2015-16 campaign, and he has long been viewed as a potential successor to veteran Jimmy Howard. With Detroit unlikely to make the playoffs, and Howard sporting mediocre .911 and 2.82 marks this year, Mrazek could continue to see more action over the final months of the campaign.
