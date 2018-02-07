Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Could see more starts moving forward
Mrazek has won four of his past six starts with a .958 save percentage and 1.30 GAA, so he could see an uptick in playing time with Jimmy Howard losing his fifth consecutive game Tuesday.
The Czech netminder has long been a candidate to become the goalie of the future for Detroit, so with Howard struggling, the time might be now for the Red Wings to give Mrazek a long look. After all, it's likely the organization unloads some talent before the trade deadline.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Allows winner with nine seconds left•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: In goal against Panthers•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Continues strong play in win over Canes•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Pegged for Friday's start•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: In net Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 17 in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...