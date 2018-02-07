Mrazek has won four of his past six starts with a .958 save percentage and 1.30 GAA, so he could see an uptick in playing time with Jimmy Howard losing his fifth consecutive game Tuesday.

The Czech netminder has long been a candidate to become the goalie of the future for Detroit, so with Howard struggling, the time might be now for the Red Wings to give Mrazek a long look. After all, it's likely the organization unloads some talent before the trade deadline.