Mrazek set aside 27 shots for a 4-0 shutout road win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

While Mrazek seems to be miles below No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard on Detroit's depth chart, he's proven that he can step in and shock the masses every now and then. This was the Czech backstop's second shutout of the season, as he'd blanked the Oilers in Edmonton on Nov. 5. Detroit was the more physical team in this one (17 hits compared to 11) but Mrazek deserves plenty of credit for standing tall between the pipes and serving as one of the team's best penalty killers -- he and the allied skaters thwarted three Chicago power plays during the matinee, which was particularly clutch for the Wings as they were playing for the second time in as many days.