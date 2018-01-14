Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Denies every shot from Blackhawks
Mrazek set aside 27 shots for a 4-0 shutout road win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
While Mrazek seems to be miles below No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard on Detroit's depth chart, he's proven that he can step in and shock the masses every now and then. This was the Czech backstop's second shutout of the season, as he'd blanked the Oilers in Edmonton on Nov. 5. Detroit was the more physical team in this one (17 hits compared to 11) but Mrazek deserves plenty of credit for standing tall between the pipes and serving as one of the team's best penalty killers -- he and the allied skaters thwarted three Chicago power plays during the matinee, which was particularly clutch for the Wings as they were playing for the second time in as many days.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Plays sieve in loss to Bolts•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Finally starting again Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 34 shots in win•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's match•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gives up two in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...