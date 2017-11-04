Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Dusting off for spot start Sunday
Mrazek will finally get another start as he's scheduled between the pipes for Sunday's road game against the Oilers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Speaking of oil, Mrazek might need some in order to loosen his gears after sitting out the past six games. It's clear that coach Jeff Blashill -- who's believed to be on the hot seat -- doesn't have a lot of trust in the Czech goalie, especially after his disappointing 2016-17 campaign that featured a 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage over 50 games. Jimmy Howard's the main puck stopper in Motown, but Mrazek will be able to spare him the effort of facing the league's most shot-happy team in Edmonton.
