Mrazek will start in goal Sunday night against the Lightning, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A lower-body injury has surfaced for No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard, but even if that hadn't transpired, there was speculation that Mrazek would get a chance to dust himself off after sitting seven straight games, despite being healthy the whole time. This could be a rude awakening for the Czech backstop, as he's about to face the league's top offense and hasn't inspired confidence in his fantasy owners based on a 3-4-1 record, 3.64 GAA and .892 save percentage through eight starts and 11 games total.