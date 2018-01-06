Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Finally starting again Sunday
Mrazek will start in goal Sunday night against the Lightning, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
A lower-body injury has surfaced for No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard, but even if that hadn't transpired, there was speculation that Mrazek would get a chance to dust himself off after sitting seven straight games, despite being healthy the whole time. This could be a rude awakening for the Czech backstop, as he's about to face the league's top offense and hasn't inspired confidence in his fantasy owners based on a 3-4-1 record, 3.64 GAA and .892 save percentage through eight starts and 11 games total.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 34 shots in win•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's match•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gives up two in relief•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Blasted for five goals in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Starting Saturday in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Returns to bench Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...