Mrazek made 21 saves in Saturday's win over the Devils before being replaced following an injury in the third.

He got hit early in the third by Adam Henrique, who may have been knocked into him. Mrazek was shaken up, but remained in the game and clearly shouldn't have. He played another 2:16 and surrendered a goal before his coach could get word from the concussion spotter to the refs that Mrazek needed to come out.