Mrazek has been confirmed to start Saturday's road game against the Predators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

So, who exactly is the No. 1 goalie in Detroit? The answer seems to vary quite a bit, as coach Jeff Blashill rides the hot hand like most coaches, but tends to rotate his tenders the second one of them goes cold. Detroit appears destined to miss the playoffs for the second straight season, but Mrazek will at least try to keep the team afloat against a Predators squad that ranks 10th in shooting percentage and goals scored.