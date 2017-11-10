Mrazek gave up five goals on 33 shots in Thursday's loss to the Flames.

Mrazek got burned on a few great plays and failed to build off a very strong shutout performance in his last outing against the Oilers. While he didn't get much support Thursday, the 25-year-old saw his save percentage drop to .911 through six appearances. Mrazek can be a valuable fantasy play when he gets the nod, but Jimmy Howard is the starter and Mrazek's overall play this season hasn't done much to change that.