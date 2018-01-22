Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gets nod against Jersey
Mrazek will be the road starter against the Devils on Monday, Helene St. James of Detroit Free Press reports.
Though Mrazek had a shutout in his last start, he's had a rough season overall. The Czech has a 3.43 GAA and a .894 save percentage, which are extremely discouraging numbers. That is, unless you have some Devils in your lineup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Denies every shot from Blackhawks•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Plays sieve in loss to Bolts•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Finally starting again Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Stops 34 shots in win•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's match•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...