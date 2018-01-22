Mrazek will be the road starter against the Devils on Monday, Helene St. James of Detroit Free Press reports.

Though Mrazek had a shutout in his last start, he's had a rough season overall. The Czech has a 3.43 GAA and a .894 save percentage, which are extremely discouraging numbers. That is, unless you have some Devils in your lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories