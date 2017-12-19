Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's match
Mrazek will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Mrazek has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 2-4-1 record while registering an ugly 3.73 GAA and .888 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Slovakian netminder will look to right the ship and snap a personal two-game losing streak Tuesday in a brutal road matchup with an Islanders team that has gone 10-2-2 at home this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gives up two in relief•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Blasted for five goals in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Starting Saturday in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Returns to bench Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Forced from game because of concussion protocol•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Assigned between pipes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...