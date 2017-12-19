Mrazek will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Mrazek has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 2-4-1 record while registering an ugly 3.73 GAA and .888 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Slovakian netminder will look to right the ship and snap a personal two-game losing streak Tuesday in a brutal road matchup with an Islanders team that has gone 10-2-2 at home this campaign.