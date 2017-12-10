Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gives up two in relief
Mrazek made 10 saves on 12 shots in relief of Jimmy Howard in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Blues.
Mrazek has struggled in limited action this season with an underwhelming .891 save percentage. He can't help you with work like that.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Blasted for five goals in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Starting Saturday in Montreal•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Returns to bench Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Forced from game because of concussion protocol•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Assigned between pipes•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Surrenders two goals in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...