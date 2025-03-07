Mrazek and Craig Smith were traded to Detroit from Chicago on Friday in exchange for Joe Veleno.

Mrazek hasn't been particularly sharp in recent weeks, as he's gone 3-5-1 with a 3.98 GAA and .885 save percentage over 10 appearances since the start of the calendar year. The Blackhawks recently added another goaltender by acquiring Spencer Knight as part of the trade that sent Seth Jones to Florida, and Mrazek will have a chance for a fresh start while returning to the team that drafted him in 2010. Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon have been relatively solid for the Red Wings this season, so Mrazek may not have an opportunity to carve out significant playing time unless the team makes another move ahead of Friday's trade deadline.