Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: In goal against Panthers
Mrazek led the Red Wings out on the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, as he prepares to start against the Panthers on the road.
Mrazek's been on fire lately, as he's manufactured a 4-0-1 record, 1.02 GAA and .967 save percentage in his last six appearances. This should do wonders for his trade value, as the Wings still seem to be favoring Jimmy Howard in the grand scheme of things. Mrazek will field shots from a Panthers team that ranks 18th offensively by virtue of averaging 2.82 goals per game.
More News
