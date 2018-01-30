Mrazek will guard the home crease Wednesday evening against the Sharks, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.

Mrazek subbed in for a struggling Jimmy Howard during last Thursday's contest against the Blackhawks and proceeded to stop 17 of the 18 shots he faced. The 25-year-old netminder has been rewarded with an opportunity to start between the pipes Wednesday, squaring off against a Sharks club that has racked up 15 goals in the last three contests.