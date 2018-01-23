Mrazek will take aim at his third consecutive shutout as the Red Wings play host to the Flyers on Tuesday, per John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Mrazek slammed the door on the Blackhawks, was given two games off, and then blanked the Devils in their own barn Tuesday. As you can see, Red Wings Jeff Blashill doesn't like to divert from the hot hand, and while that makes a ton of sense on its own, the decision becomes close to a no-brainer when you consider that Mrazek sports a robust .923 save percentage in his career against the Flyers, whereas alternate goalie Jimmy Howard's mark against Philly is rather pedestrian at .906.