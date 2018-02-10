Mrazek allowed seven goals on 29 shots during Friday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Mrazek and the Wings were in cruise control Friday with a 5-2 lead in the third period. However, Tyler Bertuzzi received a 10-minute match penalty for deliberate injury, and the Islanders proceeded to score four goals during that man advantage. As a result, it's difficult to throw too much shade Mrazek's way, and especially since he entered the contest with a 4-1-1 record, .958 save percentage and 1.30 GAA through his past seven appearances. This disappointing showing probably should serve as a reminder that starting for Detroit isn't an ideal fantasy setup.