Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Let down by penalty kill in loss
Mrazek allowed seven goals on 29 shots during Friday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Mrazek and the Wings were in cruise control Friday with a 5-2 lead in the third period. However, Tyler Bertuzzi received a 10-minute match penalty for deliberate injury, and the Islanders proceeded to score four goals during that man advantage. As a result, it's difficult to throw too much shade Mrazek's way, and especially since he entered the contest with a 4-1-1 record, .958 save percentage and 1.30 GAA through his past seven appearances. This disappointing showing probably should serve as a reminder that starting for Detroit isn't an ideal fantasy setup.
