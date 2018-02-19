Mrazek made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The Red Wings have such little faith in Jimmy Howard they had Mrazek make back-to-back starts. He did a decent job against Toronto's potent offense, but allowed a last-minute goal that led to defeat. Overall, the Czech netminder has struggled, posting a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 22 games.