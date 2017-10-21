Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Makes 37 saves in overtime loss
Mrazek saved 37 of 41 shots during Friday's overtime loss to Washington.
This was another tape-measuring matchup for the Red Wings, and they've now lost three consecutive games to Eastern Conference foes. Mrazek owns an underwhelming .901 save percentage and 3.24 GAA through four games (three starts) this season, and after posting similar .901 and 3.04 marks last season, the 25-year-old netminder's fantasy upside is probably capped. Talent wise, he's likely capable of moving the fantasy needle, but the Red Wings' recent slide is likely predictive of things to come. Mrazek projects to continue splitting time with Jimmy Howard moving forward, which further limits his virtual value.
