Mrazek stopped 23 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.

The veteran goalie made his first start since being acquired by the Red Wings at the trade deadline and got more than enough offensive support to get him in the win column for the first time in over a month. Mrazek had a rough end to his Chicago tenure, giving up five goals in three of his last four outings, but with Cam Talbot having lost four straight starts and Alex Lyon looking unimpressive of late, the door could be open for Detroit's newest netminder to see a significant workload as the team tries to push its way into a playoff spot.