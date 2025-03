Mrazek (head) has been ruled out Saturday versus Boston, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Mrazek suffered the injury Monday against Utah after making one save. The Red Wings have been using three goaltenders since Mrazek was dealt from Chicago, along with Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon. Mrazek is 2-2-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 save percentage since becoming a member of the Red Wings.