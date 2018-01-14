Mrazek will stop pucks Sunday against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek hasn't played since Jan. 7, when he got lit up for five goals on 24 shots by the Lightning. He'll look to redeem himself against a Blackhawks team that has shown an offensive groove lately. Still, Mrazek holds a .885 save percentage and just three wins through 12 games, so he remains a risky start in most formats.