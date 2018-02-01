Mrazek will be in the visiting crease for Friday's matchup against the Hurricanes, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Mrazek stepped up in a big way Wednesday against the Sharks, holding the opposition to just one goal through regulation and overtime, notching the victory in a shootout. The looks in goal have swung his direction of late as a result of his improved play, starting three of the last four games (not including Friday) and winning two of them. He will attempt to post another strong performance in the upcoming matchup against a Carolina club scoring just 2.64 goals per game at home this season.