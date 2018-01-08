Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Plays sieve in loss to Bolts
Mrazek made just 19 saves in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday night.
Mrazek wasn't even pelted with pucks -- he just couldn't stop many from the sniping Bolts. The Wings are in tough with Jimmy Howard injured, but perhaps Mrazek can get his game back on track with some consistent playing time. Maybe.
