Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Remains perfect against Preds
Mrazek stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's win over Nashville.
Mrazek is yet to lose to Nashville in his career, posting a perfect 6-0-0 record. He needed a bounce-back outing after getting burned for seven goals in his last start against the Islanders. Mrazek has only made 21 appearances this season, posting an 8-6-3 record with a .909 save percentage. The 26-year-old likely earned some more crease time with a great performance Saturday, but he's has been fairly inconsistent, so exhibit caution before getting him in your lineup.
