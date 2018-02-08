Mrazek will patrol the crease at the Islanders' home rink on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Czech backstop gets to face an Isles team that could be a bit taxed after it takes on the Sabres for the first half of the back-to-back set Thursday evening. Mrazek has already appeared in eight out of a possible 12 games this calendar year, winning half of those outings to complement a sturdy .941 save percentage. With further consideration to Jimmy Howard's struggles -- he's lost each of his last five -- it appears that Mrazek has reclaimed the No. 1 goalie job in Motown, but we wouldn't necessarily expect coach Jeff Blashill to explicitly confirm the change in pecking order.