Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Scheduled to start Friday
Mrazek will patrol the crease at the Islanders' home rink on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Czech backstop gets to face an Isles team that could be a bit taxed after it takes on the Sabres for the first half of the back-to-back set Thursday evening. Mrazek has already appeared in eight out of a possible 12 games this calendar year, winning half of those outings to complement a sturdy .941 save percentage. With further consideration to Jimmy Howard's struggles -- he's lost each of his last five -- it appears that Mrazek has reclaimed the No. 1 goalie job in Motown, but we wouldn't necessarily expect coach Jeff Blashill to explicitly confirm the change in pecking order.
