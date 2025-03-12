Mrazek will make his Red Wings debut between the home pipes against the Sabres on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Mrazek went 10-19-2 with a 3.46 GAA in his 33 appearances for the Blackhawks this season and will now play his first game for the Red Wings since 2017-18. Selected by the organization in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the Czech backstop will have to split the workload with Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon, which means his opportunities to start may be limited the rest of the way.