Mrazek will start in goal Tuesday night for a preseason contest versus the Bruins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It's already been decided that Jimmy Howard will be the No. 1 netminder to start the year, so the focus will be on Mrazek and getting him up to speed after a tumultuous 2016-17 campaign that included an 18-21-9 record, 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage. Jared Coreau, who's third on the organizational depth chart, reportedly will serve as the backup in this preseason affair.