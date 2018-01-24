Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Shutout streak ends in OT loss
Mrazek allowed three goals on 31 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
Mrazek had consecutive shutouts with 64 total saves entering Tuesday's contest, but this was also a tough schedule spot, as he faced the Devils on the road Monday. Rarely are goalies successful in back-to-back spots, and it's why they seldom receive both starts. Still, Mrazek's recent improved play is encouraging for his second-half outlook, and he might even continue to cut into Jimmy Howard's workload.
More News
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: In pursuit of third straight shutout•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Blanks Devils for second straight shutout•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Gets nod against Jersey•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Denies every shot from Blackhawks•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Petr Mrazek: Plays sieve in loss to Bolts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...