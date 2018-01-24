Mrazek allowed three goals on 31 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Mrazek had consecutive shutouts with 64 total saves entering Tuesday's contest, but this was also a tough schedule spot, as he faced the Devils on the road Monday. Rarely are goalies successful in back-to-back spots, and it's why they seldom receive both starts. Still, Mrazek's recent improved play is encouraging for his second-half outlook, and he might even continue to cut into Jimmy Howard's workload.